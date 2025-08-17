All Sections
Macron: Russia's offer to Ukraine would mean capitulation, not peace

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 August 2025, 19:46
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

The "peace" that Russia is offering Ukraine would mean capitulation, French President Emmanuel Macron said following a Coalition of the Willing meeting on Sunday.

Source: Le Figaro citing Macron at a press conference, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We want peace: a strong, lasting peace that is preceded by the return of prisoners of war and innocent people, and that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries...

There is only one state offering a peace that would mean capitulation – Russia."

Details: Macron stressed that if the allies show weakness in front of Russia, they will be setting the stage for future conflicts.

"I do not think that President Putin wants peace. I think he wants Ukraine’s capitulation," the French leader repeated. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Macron said he is confident that US President Donald Trump "wants peace" and called on him not to uphold a "might makes right" mentality, so as not to create a new international order that will no longer be based on law.

In this context, Macron said, European leaders must be present at "subsequent summits on Ukraine".

Macron also stressed that "no country can agree to the loss of territories unless it has security guarantees for the rest of its territory".

He emphasised that the purpose of the joint visit to Washington by European leaders and Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to present a united front on the part of Ukraine and its European allies.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy said that at Sunday’s meeting, members of the Coalition of the Willing had coordinated their positions ahead of his visit to Washington for a meeting with Trump.
  • Macron will be among the European leaders accompanying Zelenskyy during his visit to the White House on Monday.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

