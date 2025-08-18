All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Pavlohrad with missile, damage industrial facility in Nikopol district – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 18 August 2025, 07:57
Russians attack Pavlohrad with missile, damage industrial facility in Nikopol district – photos
Damaged roof. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles and drones and fired artillery, damaging an industrial facility, a transport business, infrastructure facilities and residential buildings.

Source: Serhii Lysak. Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy hit Pavlohrad with a missile overnight. A fire broke out. Firefighters extinguished the blaze."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians attacked the Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones, hitting the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
Broken glass
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

"Damage to an industrial facility has been recorded. Infrastructure facilities, two houses, a gas pipeline and a power line have been destroyed," Lysak said.

 
Damaged roof
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked the Synelnykove district using drones. They targeted the Mezhova and Mykolaivka hromadas, where fires broke out and a transport business and a house were damaged.

 
Damaged recorded inside the house
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Lysak said air defence had downed one Russian UAV over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastmissile strikeattackfire
Advertisement:
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 5, including 2 children – video
Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately
Russia hits Kharkiv with ballistic missile, injuring several people, including teenager – photos
Europe will not tolerate peace that is merely another word for capitulation, says EU ambassador to Ukraine
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian rocket artillery and drones attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: damage and fires reported – photos
Body of woman killed in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast retrieved from under rubble
Russian missiles hit Dnipro district, causing fire, one person killed
RECENT NEWS
09:36
Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 140 UAVs overnight: hits recorded at 25 locations
09:25
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: four injured
09:21
Ukraine's General Staff: Battlefield sees 182 clashes over past day, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front
09:05
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast, damaging warehouse
08:48
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 5, including 2 children – video
08:14
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos
07:57
Russians attack Pavlohrad with missile, damage industrial facility in Nikopol district – photos
07:34
Three people killed and residential building damaged in Russian drone strike on Kharkiv – photos
07:09
Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released
06:51
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: