Russians attack Pavlohrad with missile, damage industrial facility in Nikopol district – photos

Russian forces have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles and drones and fired artillery, damaging an industrial facility, a transport business, infrastructure facilities and residential buildings.

Source: Serhii Lysak. Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy hit Pavlohrad with a missile overnight. A fire broke out. Firefighters extinguished the blaze."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians attacked the Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones, hitting the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Broken glass Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

"Damage to an industrial facility has been recorded. Infrastructure facilities, two houses, a gas pipeline and a power line have been destroyed," Lysak said.

Damaged roof Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked the Synelnykove district using drones. They targeted the Mezhova and Mykolaivka hromadas, where fires broke out and a transport business and a house were damaged.

Damaged recorded inside the house Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Lysak said air defence had downed one Russian UAV over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!