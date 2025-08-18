All Sections
Kharkiv mayor releases footage of Russian attack on city – video

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 18 August 2025, 13:37
The moment of the attack. Screenshot from the video

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has posted a video that shows explosions from Russian strikes on the city on the morning of 18 August.

Source: Terekhov on social media

Quote: "The strike on the residential building was targeted – five enemy Shaheds approached it from different directions and specifically struck at people who were sleeping peacefully at five in the morning. Pure terror. Terror that has neither explanation nor justification."

Background: 

