Kharkiv mayor releases footage of Russian attack on city – video

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has posted a video that shows explosions from Russian strikes on the city on the morning of 18 August.

Quote: "The strike on the residential building was targeted – five enemy Shaheds approached it from different directions and specifically struck at people who were sleeping peacefully at five in the morning. Pure terror. Terror that has neither explanation nor justification."

Early in the morning on 18 August, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with Geran-2 drones. Four of the UAVs struck a five-storey building, causing structural destruction and fires.

As of now, seven people are known to have been killed in the attack, including two children. Another 20 people were injured.

