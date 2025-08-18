Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7, including 2 children – photos, video

Rescue workers have recovered another body from under the rubble of a building in Kharkiv damaged by Russian forces, bringing the death toll from this strike to seven.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Syniehubov: "Five people, including an eighteen-month-old child and a 16-year-old teenager, have been killed in Kharkiv."

Updated: At 10:55, Terekhov reported that another body had been found at the scene of the strike. Editing

"This brings the death toll to six," the mayor said.

At 11:24, Terekhov reported that another body had been recovered from under the rubble, thus bringing the death toll of this attack to seven.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: As of 09:30, 20 people were reported to have been injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

This morning Terekhov noted that five people were missing and that they might be under the rubble.

The State Emergency Service added that six children were among those injured. Two people have been rescued. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Terekhov noted that 18 August has been declared a day of mourning in Kharkiv.

Background:

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with Geran-2 drones. Four of these UAVs hit a five-storey apartment building, causing structural damage and fires.

Earlier it was reported that two people, including a child, had been killed and 17 injured in the Russian strike on Kharkiv.

