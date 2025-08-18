All Sections
Three people killed and residential building damaged in Russian drone strike on Kharkiv – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 18 August 2025, 07:34
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked the city of Kharkiv with Geran-2 drones. Four of these UAVs have hit a five-storey apartment building, causing structural damage and fires. Two adults and a child have been killed and people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov 

Quote from Syniehubov: "The photos show the aftermath of this morning's enemy strike on the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. The enemy targeted a five-storey apartment building with four Geran-2 drones. Fires broke out in apartments on the ground, second and fourth floors. Damage to floors and collapses have been recorded."

Building on fire
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

 
Damaged building
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

"Early reports indicate that people are still trapped under the rubble. Information on their number is being confirmed," Terekhov reported.

 
Building on fire
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

In total, six residential buildings and 15 cars were damaged in the Russian attack.

 
Damaged buildings
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Two more drones hit the ground in the Industrialnyi district.

 
The scene of the attack
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Background: Earlier it was reported that two people, including a child, had been killed and 17 injured in the Russian strike on Kharkiv.

