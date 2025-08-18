Three people killed and residential building damaged in Russian drone strike on Kharkiv – photos
Russian forces have attacked the city of Kharkiv with Geran-2 drones. Four of these UAVs have hit a five-storey apartment building, causing structural damage and fires. Two adults and a child have been killed and people may still be trapped under the rubble.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov
Quote from Syniehubov: "The photos show the aftermath of this morning's enemy strike on the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. The enemy targeted a five-storey apartment building with four Geran-2 drones. Fires broke out in apartments on the ground, second and fourth floors. Damage to floors and collapses have been recorded."
Details: Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
"Early reports indicate that people are still trapped under the rubble. Information on their number is being confirmed," Terekhov reported.
In total, six residential buildings and 15 cars were damaged in the Russian attack.
Two more drones hit the ground in the Industrialnyi district.
Background: Earlier it was reported that two people, including a child, had been killed and 17 injured in the Russian strike on Kharkiv.
