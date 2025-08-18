All Sections
EU leaders and Zelenskyy to hold preparatory meeting ahead of Trump talks

Tetyana Vysotska, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 18 August 2025, 16:12
EU leaders and Zelenskyy to hold preparatory meeting ahead of Trump talks
Von der Leyen and Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders will hold a joint preparatory meeting in Washington on Monday 18 August ahead of talks with US President Donald Trump.

Source: European Pravda, citing sources in the European Commission

Details: Von der Leyen, the European leaders and Zelenskyy will attend the preparatory meeting before the talks at the White House, a European Commission source told European Pravda.

The source did not specify where or when the preparatory meeting will take place. Another EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the European leaders are expected to arrive at the White House at 12:00 local time (19:00 Kyiv time).

The Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in the Oval Office is scheduled for 20:00 Kyiv time. 

The European leaders will join Trump and Zelenskyy at around 21:15. 

After a welcoming ceremony and a group photo, expanded-format talks will begin at 22:00 Kyiv time.

Background

  • President Zelenskyy has arrived in Washington for talks with Trump following the US president’s summit with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
  • The Washington meeting will also be attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

