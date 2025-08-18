All Sections
Zelenskyy meets with European leaders ahead of Trump talks – photo

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 August 2025, 18:43
Zelenskyy meets with European leaders ahead of Trump talks – photo
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding consultations with European leaders at the Ukrainian Embassy in the US on Monday 18 August ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sky News, BBC and The Guardian

Details: The BBC reports that a "preparatory meeting" with Zelenskyy has commenced at the embassy.

Earlier, journalists reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had arrived at the building.

Sky News says that the leaders of France, Italy and Germany are also expected to arrive.

 
Zelenskyy meets with Stubb.
Screenshot

Background:

