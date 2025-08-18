Zelenskyy meets with European leaders ahead of Trump talks – photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding consultations with European leaders at the Ukrainian Embassy in the US on Monday 18 August ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sky News, BBC and The Guardian

Details: The BBC reports that a "preparatory meeting" with Zelenskyy has commenced at the embassy.

Earlier, journalists reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had arrived at the building.

Sky News says that the leaders of France, Italy and Germany are also expected to arrive.

Zelenskyy meets with Stubb. Screenshot

Background:

It was reported earlier that the European leaders and Zelenskyy would hold a preparatory meeting before the talks with Trump, although the time and place were not specified.

Zelenskyy has met with General Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, in Washington.

Zelenskyy said after the meeting that Russia can only be forced into peace through strength – and Trump has that strength.

