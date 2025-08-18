All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 August 2025, 20:19
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the White House for talks with US President Donald Trump and European leaders on a peaceful settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: footage of his arrival broadcast by Western media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy's visit comes six months after his previous one in February, which ended in a spat and saw the Ukrainian delegation leave the White House early. 

Advertisement:

At the time, the Ukrainian president was criticised by the US administration for not wearing a suit. This time, he did not appear in a traditional suit or tie either, opting for a black shirt and black jacket instead. He was met at the White House by President Trump.

The White House talks will begin with a bilateral meeting between the Ukrainian and US delegations, followed by expanded talks with the leaders of the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Finland, the European Commission president and the NATO secretary general.

The European leaders hope that their presence at the White House will serve as a strong show of solidarity with Ukraine. The talks are expected to focus on what security guarantees could be provided to Ukraine once the fighting comes to an end.

Monday's talks at the White House come shortly after the US-Russia summit in Alaska on 15 August, after which Washington said it believes there is now a real chance of reaching a peace agreement with Russia and ending the war in Ukraine.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
Zelenskyy shares what he discussed with European leaders ahead of Trump talks
BBC reveals who will join Zelenskyy at Trump talks
Zelenskyy meets with European leaders ahead of Trump talks – photo
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy shares what he discussed with European leaders ahead of Trump talks
BBC reveals who will join Zelenskyy at Trump talks
Designer comments on whether Zelenskyy will wear suit to Trump meeting – photo
RECENT NEWS
22:23
updatedMap of Ukraine with occupied territories marked was on display in Oval Office, journalists report – photos
22:06
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
21:41
Zelenskyy thanks Trump for weapons supplied to Ukraine under new NATO initiative
21:17
Zelenskyy's outfit draws attention again at White House, this time earning compliments
21:08
We don't need a ceasefire to start talks with Russia, Trump says
20:54
Zelenskyy outlines conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
20:49
Trump plans to call Putin after Zelenskyy talks
20:49
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
20:48
EXPLAINERWhy Serbian President's position is shaking and whether the EU will save him
20:19
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: