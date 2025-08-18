Trump wants to hold US-Ukraine-Russia meeting as soon as possible
US President Donald Trump has said he expects to organise US-Ukraine-Russia talks as soon as possible after today’s meeting in Washington.
Source: Trump at the public opening of the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House
Details: Trump said that security guarantees for Ukraine would be one of the key points of the discussion.
Quote: "We're going to be considering that at the table also – who will do what, essentially. I'm optimistic that collectively we can reach an agreement that would deter any future aggression against Ukraine. [...] I think that the European nations are going to take a lot of the burden – we're going to help them."
More details: Trump went on to say that a possible exchange of territories between Ukraine and Russia would be discussed, taking the current line of contact into consideration.
"We’re going to try and get a three-party meeting [US-Ukraine-Russia – ed.], maybe, as soon as we can," Trump said.
Quote: "I have a feeling you [addressing Zelenskyy – ed.] and President Putin are going to work something out. Ultimately, this is a decision that can only be made by President Zelenskyy and by the people of Ukraine, working also together in agreement with President Putin, and I just think that very good things are going to come up." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]
Background:
- Trump told journalists at the White House that he no longer considers the cessation of hostilities a necessary step for further peace talks with Russia.
- Trump also commented on possible US security guarantees for Ukraine, including the potential deployment of American troops, which he neither confirmed nor denied.
- For his part, Zelenskyy thanked Trump and European allies for the weapons that Ukraine is now receiving through a special NATO mechanism.
