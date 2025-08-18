All Sections
Trump wants to hold US-Ukraine-Russia meeting as soon as possible

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 18 August 2025, 22:50
US President Donald Trump. Photo: getty images

US President Donald Trump has said he expects to organise US-Ukraine-Russia talks as soon as possible after today’s meeting in Washington.

Source: Trump at the public opening of the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House

Details: Trump said that security guarantees for Ukraine would be one of the key points of the discussion.

Quote: "We're going to be considering that at the table also – who will do what, essentially. I'm optimistic that collectively we can reach an agreement that would deter any future aggression against Ukraine. [...] I think that the European nations are going to take a lot of the burden – we're going to help them." 

More details: Trump went on to say that a possible exchange of territories between Ukraine and Russia would be discussed, taking the current line of contact into consideration.

"We’re going to try and get a three-party meeting [US-Ukraine-Russia – ed.], maybe, as soon as we can," Trump said. 

Quote: "I have a feeling you [addressing Zelenskyy – ed.] and President Putin are going to work something out. Ultimately, this is a decision that can only be made by President Zelenskyy and by the people of Ukraine, working also together in agreement with President Putin, and I just think that very good things are going to come up."  [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.] 

Background:

