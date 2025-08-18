Trump wants to hold US-Ukraine-Russia meeting as soon as possible

US President Donald Trump has said he expects to organise US-Ukraine-Russia talks as soon as possible after today’s meeting in Washington.

Source: Trump at the public opening of the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House

Details: Trump said that security guarantees for Ukraine would be one of the key points of the discussion.

Quote: "We're going to be considering that at the table also – who will do what, essentially. I'm optimistic that collectively we can reach an agreement that would deter any future aggression against Ukraine. [...] I think that the European nations are going to take a lot of the burden – we're going to help them."

More details: Trump went on to say that a possible exchange of territories between Ukraine and Russia would be discussed, taking the current line of contact into consideration.

"We’re going to try and get a three-party meeting [US-Ukraine-Russia – ed.], maybe, as soon as we can," Trump said.

Quote: "I have a feeling you [addressing Zelenskyy – ed.] and President Putin are going to work something out. Ultimately, this is a decision that can only be made by President Zelenskyy and by the people of Ukraine, working also together in agreement with President Putin, and I just think that very good things are going to come up." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background:

Trump told journalists at the White House that he no longer considers the cessation of hostilities a necessary step for further peace talks with Russia.

Trump also commented on possible US security guarantees for Ukraine, including the potential deployment of American troops, which he neither confirmed nor denied.

For his part, Zelenskyy thanked Trump and European allies for the weapons that Ukraine is now receiving through a special NATO mechanism.

