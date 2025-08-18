All Sections
Zelenskyy and Trump agree they had "very good" conversation

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 18 August 2025, 23:11
Zelenskyy and Trump agree they had very good conversation
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given the bilateral conversation he had with President Trump in the Oval Office a positive assessment, and Trump agreed with him.

Source: Zelenskyy at the public opening of the meeting with European leaders at the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I think that we had a very good conversation with President Trump."

Details: Trump remarked that he also thought it was very good.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It really was the best one. Or, sorry, maybe the best one will be in the future. But it was really good.

We spoke about very sensitive points. The first one is security guarantees [...]. We will speak more about security guarantees. It is very important that the United States gives such a strong signal and is ready for security guarantees."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the second point concerned humanitarian issues – the exchange of prisoners, the release of civilian hostages, and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by the occupation authorities.

Quote: "What is very important is that all the sensitive things – territorial, etc. – we will discuss on the level of the leaders during a trilateral meeting. President Trump will try to organise such a meeting."

More details: Zelenskyy mentioned that he had used a map to give Trump a detailed overview of the frontline situation.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Thank you for the map, by the way – it was great. I’m thinking how to take it back [with me]."

Background: 

