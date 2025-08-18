All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump speaks about potential prisoner exchange and significant step made by Putin

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 18 August 2025, 23:32
Trump speaks about potential prisoner exchange and significant step made by Putin
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that a potential prisoner exchange could take place after the planned US-Ukraine-Russia trilateral meeting. He believes Russia will accept security guarantees for Ukraine, but for now the partners need to discuss "who will do what, essentially".

Source: the BBC; Trump at the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House

Quote from Trump about prisoner exchange: "I know there's over 1,000 prisoners, and I know they're going to release them. Maybe they're going to release them very soon, like immediately, which I think is great."

Advertisement:

Details: Trump said that Friday's summit with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska had strengthened his belief that peace is "within reach".

He stated that Putin had taken a "significant step" by agreeing that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine.

This is one of the key points that European leaders and Zelenskyy will be considering at the meeting. Trump added that they would be discussing "who will do what, essentially".

He expressed optimism that the group could reach an agreement to deter future aggression against Ukraine: "I think that the European nations are going to take a lot of the burden – we're going to help them."

Trump added that possible land swaps would also be discussed at the meeting.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpexchangeprisonersPutin
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, hits recorded, people left without power supply
Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
Trump speaks about potential prisoner exchange and significant step made by Putin
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
All News
Trump
Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
Zelenskyy and Trump agree they had "very good" conversation
Trump wants to hold US-Ukraine-Russia meeting as soon as possible
RECENT NEWS
12:06
Reuters: US is considering Hungary as venue for Zelenskyy-Putin summit
11:50
Man killed in Russian drone attack in Chernihiv Oblast
11:45
The war reaches our door: evacuation from Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
11:44
Russians hit energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast
11:23
WSJ: US State Secretary Rubio to head group drafting security guarantees for Ukraine
10:57
EXPLAINERHow Trump was "dragged" in the US for concessions to Putin and whether this could help Ukraine
10:51
Macron thinks Zelenskyy and Putin should meet in Geneva
10:12
Macron doubts Putin wants peace
09:27
Ukrainian air defence downs 230 drones, 4 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles overnight: strikes at 16 locations
09:26
Russians Shahed UAVs now fly with cameras – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: