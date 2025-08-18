Trump speaks about potential prisoner exchange and significant step made by Putin

US President Donald Trump has said that a potential prisoner exchange could take place after the planned US-Ukraine-Russia trilateral meeting. He believes Russia will accept security guarantees for Ukraine, but for now the partners need to discuss "who will do what, essentially".

Source: the BBC; Trump at the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House

Quote from Trump about prisoner exchange: "I know there's over 1,000 prisoners, and I know they're going to release them. Maybe they're going to release them very soon, like immediately, which I think is great."

Details: Trump said that Friday's summit with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska had strengthened his belief that peace is "within reach".

He stated that Putin had taken a "significant step" by agreeing that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine.

This is one of the key points that European leaders and Zelenskyy will be considering at the meeting. Trump added that they would be discussing "who will do what, essentially".

He expressed optimism that the group could reach an agreement to deter future aggression against Ukraine: "I think that the European nations are going to take a lot of the burden – we're going to help them."

Trump added that possible land swaps would also be discussed at the meeting.

