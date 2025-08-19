All Sections
Zelenskyy: Trump promises help with bringing Ukrainian children back and all‑for‑all prisoner exchange

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 19 August 2025, 05:50
Zelenskyy: Trump promises help with bringing Ukrainian children back and all‑for‑all prisoner exchange
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said at a briefing in Washington following talks at the White House that the exchange of prisoners – both military and civilian – must become an integral part of the negotiation process.

Source: Zelenskyy at the briefing

Quote: "Both the First Lady and the US team understand that they will be involved in such an important, painful and very complex issue as bringing Ukrainian children back."

"We discussed this with the President of the United States. He agrees that it is a complicated system, but he will assist me with arranging an all-for-all exchange. Not only military prisoners, primarily our servicemen, but also civilians such as journalists or political prisoners. We agreed to work on this."

Background: US President Donald Trump said that a potential prisoner exchange could take place after the planned US-Ukraine-Russia trilateral meeting. He believes Russia will accept security guarantees for Ukraine, but for now the partners need to discuss "who will do what, essentially".

