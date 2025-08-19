All Sections
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, hits recorded, people left without power supply

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 19 August 2025, 07:12
Firefighter. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian forces conducted a large-scale strike on Poltava Oblast on the night of 18-19 August, with hits and falling debris reported in two districts, leaving over 1,500 customers without electricity.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night the enemy launched a large-scale attack on Poltava Oblast. Hits and falling debris were recorded in the Kremenchuk and Lubny districts. Office buildings belonging to a local energy sector business were damaged."

Details: Kohut said no casualties had been recorded. However, the attack had left 1,471 residential and 119 commercial consumers in the Lubny district without power supply.

"The State Emergency Service units and power engineers are working to address the aftermath of the attack," he added.

Background:

  • On the night of 18-19 August, Ukraine's Air Force reported that two Russian Tu-95MS aircraft had taken off and that cruise missile launches were possible. 
  • Later, the Air Force said the "cruise missiles are heading towards Kremenchuk" in Poltava Oblast.

Poltava Oblastwar
