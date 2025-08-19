Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return
Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 08:53
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented his American counterpart Donald Trump with a golf club that had been passed on to him by Ukrainian serviceman Junior Sergeant Kostiantyn Kartavtsev.
Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy’s press service
Details: Zelenskyy explained that Kartavtsev lost a leg in the first months of Russia’s full-scale invasion while rescuing his brothers-in-arms.
Trump accepted the gift and recorded a video thanking the Ukrainian defender.
It was also reported that the US president, in turn, presented Zelenskyy with symbolic keys to the White House.
Background:
- The multilateral talks between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, the European Commission, NATO and several European states were interrupted so that Trump could call Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
- Trump later announced that he was beginning preparations for a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin.
