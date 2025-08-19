Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at a meeting in the US on 18 August. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented his American counterpart Donald Trump with a golf club that had been passed on to him by Ukrainian serviceman Junior Sergeant Kostiantyn Kartavtsev.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy’s press service

Details: Zelenskyy explained that Kartavtsev lost a leg in the first months of Russia’s full-scale invasion while rescuing his brothers-in-arms.

Trump accepted the gift and recorded a video thanking the Ukrainian defender.

It was also reported that the US president, in turn, presented Zelenskyy with symbolic keys to the White House.

The multilateral talks between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, the European Commission, NATO and several European states were interrupted so that Trump could call Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump later announced that he was beginning preparations for a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin.

