All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 19 August 2025, 08:53
Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at a meeting in the US on 18 August. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented his American counterpart Donald Trump with a golf club that had been passed on to him by Ukrainian serviceman Junior Sergeant Kostiantyn Kartavtsev.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy’s press service 

Details: Zelenskyy explained that Kartavtsev lost a leg in the first months of Russia’s full-scale invasion while rescuing his brothers-in-arms.

Advertisement:

Trump accepted the gift and recorded a video thanking the Ukrainian defender.

It was also reported that the US president, in turn, presented Zelenskyy with symbolic keys to the White House.

Background:

  • The multilateral talks between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, the European Commission, NATO and several European states were interrupted so that Trump could call Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
  • Trump later announced that he was beginning preparations for a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:
Ukraine returns bodies of one thousand fallen defenders, five were on Istanbul POW exchange list
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
China says it supports all Ukraine peace efforts
Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, hits recorded, people left without power supply
Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
All News
Zelenskyy
Merz: Zelenskyy may meet Putin within two weeks
Zelenskyy: Trump promises help with bringing Ukrainian children back and all‑for‑all prisoner exchange
Zelenskyy outlines future roles of peacekeeping countries
RECENT NEWS
15:07
Ukrainian Security Service's drones set fire to Russian storage point in Luhansk Oblast – photos
14:36
Ukraine returns bodies of one thousand fallen defenders, five were on Istanbul POW exchange list
14:24
EU looks North: why Iceland and Norway are rethinking their stance on membership
14:15
Russia's 18 August strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 36
14:04
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
13:35
Russian foreign minister: Any negotiation format possible providing Russia's security is respected
13:18
Oscar-winning Ukrainian director filmed Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Oval Office
13:15
Bloomberg: Security guarantees for Ukraine may rely on Coalition of the Willing
13:04
Unexploded cluster munitions from Russian rockets found on streets after Russian attack on Poltava Oblast – photo
12:41
Zelenskyy: We are already working on content of security guarantees
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: