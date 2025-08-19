All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Macron compares Russia to an ogre that must keep eating to survive

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 19 August 2025, 14:27
Macron compares Russia to an ogre that must keep eating to survive
Macron. Stock Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has described Russia as a "predator, an ogre at our gates" that "needs to keep eating" to stay alive.

Source: European Pravda; Macron in an interview with LCI TV, a French television news channel, as quoted by Le Figaro, a French daily morning newspaper 

Details: Macron urged Europeans "not to be naive" about Russia, which he called "a constant destabilising force".

Advertisement:

"President Putin has rarely honoured his commitments since 2007-2008. He has been a constant destabilising force. And he has sought to redraw borders to expand his power," Macron said. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

The French president believes that "Russia has become a potential threat to many".

"A country that invests 40% of its budget in [military] equipment, which has mobilised an army of more than 1.3 million people, is not going to return to a state of peace and an open democratic system overnight.

Therefore, for its own survival, it needs to keep eating. That's how it is. And that means it's a predator, an ogre at our gates. I'm not saying that France will be attacked tomorrow, but ultimately, it's a threat to Europeans. [...] We must not be naive," Macron insisted.

Macron also said that the next two weeks will be "critical" for determining Ukraine's security guarantees.

Background:

  • The Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump and European leaders agreed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head a task force of national security advisers and NATO officials to draft security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Bloomberg reported that American and European officials will immediately begin working on providing Ukraine with reliable security guarantees in order to pave the way for a landmark meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronPutinRussiawar
Advertisement:
Trump guarantees no US troops will be in Ukraine
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
China says it supports all Ukraine peace efforts
Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, hits recorded, people left without power supply
Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
All News
Macron
Macron thinks Zelenskyy and Putin should meet in Geneva
Macron doubts Putin wants peace
Macron: Russia's offer to Ukraine would mean capitulation, not peace
RECENT NEWS
19:53
EU foreign policy chief says Putin cannot be trusted, Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees
19:31
Russia supplies 70 countries with grain stolen from Ukraine
18:24
European Council president says Russia must cease fire or face more sanctions
17:42
Trump says he did not call Putin in presence of EU leaders: That would have been disrespectful to Putin
17:37
Putin offers Trump meeting with Zelenskyy in Moscow
17:34
Orbán eager to see second Trump-Putin meeting
17:14
EXPLAINERWhich countries could become the next candidates for EU membership
17:10
"I have great respect for you": Trump thanks Ukrainian soldier for gifted golf club
16:36
Trump believes NATO troops in Ukraine won't be a problem for Putin
16:32
Wage arrears mount in Russia as hidden unemployment hits record highs
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: