Macron compares Russia to an ogre that must keep eating to survive

French President Emmanuel Macron has described Russia as a "predator, an ogre at our gates" that "needs to keep eating" to stay alive.

Source: European Pravda; Macron in an interview with LCI TV, a French television news channel, as quoted by Le Figaro, a French daily morning newspaper

Details: Macron urged Europeans "not to be naive" about Russia, which he called "a constant destabilising force".

"President Putin has rarely honoured his commitments since 2007-2008. He has been a constant destabilising force. And he has sought to redraw borders to expand his power," Macron said. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

The French president believes that "Russia has become a potential threat to many".

"A country that invests 40% of its budget in [military] equipment, which has mobilised an army of more than 1.3 million people, is not going to return to a state of peace and an open democratic system overnight.

Therefore, for its own survival, it needs to keep eating. That's how it is. And that means it's a predator, an ogre at our gates. I'm not saying that France will be attacked tomorrow, but ultimately, it's a threat to Europeans. [...] We must not be naive," Macron insisted.

Macron also said that the next two weeks will be "critical" for determining Ukraine's security guarantees.

Background:

The Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump and European leaders agreed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head a task force of national security advisers and NATO officials to draft security guarantees for Ukraine.

Bloomberg reported that American and European officials will immediately begin working on providing Ukraine with reliable security guarantees in order to pave the way for a landmark meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

