All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Switzerland ready to host Ukraine-Russia summit, promises immunity to Putin despite ICC warrant

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 19 August 2025, 15:45
Switzerland ready to host Ukraine-Russia summit, promises immunity to Putin despite ICC warrant
Ignazio Cassis. Photo: Getty Images

Switzerland is "more than ready" to host a summit between Russia and Ukraine, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has said.

Source: Swissinfo, a Swiss multilingual international news and information company, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Cassis noted Switzerland's expertise in this area.

Advertisement:

"I believe 200% that this summit will take place, and we've been discussing it for a long time," Cassis said during a joint speech with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Bern.

Cassis also said he has repeatedly conveyed Switzerland's readiness to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The official thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for their trust in Switzerland. He added that Switzerland would grant Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin immunity if he decides to "attend a peace conference".

Tajani emphasised that Rome is ready to host the summit, but Italy supports Geneva as the preferred venue.

Background: 

  • French President Emmanuel Macron believes the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin should take place in Europe and said he supports Geneva as the venue.
  • Notably, in March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him of illegally deporting thousands of children from Ukraine.
  • The warrant means Putin could be arrested if he enters any ICC member country, including Switzerland.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that Zelenskyy and Putin will meet within the next two weeks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SwitzerlandPutinUkraineRussia
Advertisement:
Trump guarantees no US troops will be in Ukraine
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
China says it supports all Ukraine peace efforts
Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, hits recorded, people left without power supply
Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
All News
Switzerland
Switzerland expands sanctions against Russia and lowers price cap for oil
Dozens walk out as sanctioned Russian politician addresses Geneva parliament speakers' conference – video
US delays Patriot deliveries to Switzerland as Ukraine takes priority
RECENT NEWS
19:53
EU foreign policy chief says Putin cannot be trusted, Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees
19:31
Russia supplies 70 countries with grain stolen from Ukraine
18:24
European Council president says Russia must cease fire or face more sanctions
17:42
Trump says he did not call Putin in presence of EU leaders: That would have been disrespectful to Putin
17:37
Putin offers Trump meeting with Zelenskyy in Moscow
17:34
Orbán eager to see second Trump-Putin meeting
17:14
EXPLAINERWhich countries could become the next candidates for EU membership
17:10
"I have great respect for you": Trump thanks Ukrainian soldier for gifted golf club
16:36
Trump believes NATO troops in Ukraine won't be a problem for Putin
16:32
Wage arrears mount in Russia as hidden unemployment hits record highs
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: