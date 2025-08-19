Switzerland ready to host Ukraine-Russia summit, promises immunity to Putin despite ICC warrant

Switzerland is "more than ready" to host a summit between Russia and Ukraine, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has said.

Source: Swissinfo, a Swiss multilingual international news and information company, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Cassis noted Switzerland's expertise in this area.

"I believe 200% that this summit will take place, and we've been discussing it for a long time," Cassis said during a joint speech with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Bern.

Cassis also said he has repeatedly conveyed Switzerland's readiness to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The official thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for their trust in Switzerland. He added that Switzerland would grant Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin immunity if he decides to "attend a peace conference".

Tajani emphasised that Rome is ready to host the summit, but Italy supports Geneva as the preferred venue.

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron believes the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin should take place in Europe and said he supports Geneva as the venue.

Notably, in March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him of illegally deporting thousands of children from Ukraine.

The warrant means Putin could be arrested if he enters any ICC member country, including Switzerland.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that Zelenskyy and Putin will meet within the next two weeks.

