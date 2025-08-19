All Sections
Orbán eager to see second Trump-Putin meeting

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 19 August 2025, 17:34
Orbán eager to see second Trump-Putin meeting
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Following an online meeting of EU leaders, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that only talks between the leaders of the US and Russia can prevent further military escalation.

Source: Orbán on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán wrote that at the EU leaders’ meeting "it has been confirmed that the danger of a third world war can only be reduced through a Trump-Putin meeting", and that "the isolation-based strategy has failed".

The Hungarian prime minister again claimed that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine can be resolved "only through diplomatic efforts" and that linking Ukraine’s EU membership to security guarantees "is unnecessary and dangerous".

"Hungary welcomes the steps taken at the Trump-Putin talks and supports the continuation of the negotiation process, with particular regard to a second Trump-Putin meeting," Orbán added.

He also reiterated his proposal to hold a Europe-Russia summit "as soon as possible".

Background: 

OrbanPutinTrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
