Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 18 August 2025, 22:06
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US

The US and Ukrainian presidents have wrapped up their one-on-one meeting and stepped outside for a joint photograph with the European leaders, who were not present at their earlier discussion.

Source: European Pravda; live broadcast from the White House

Details: Shortly before 22:00 Kyiv time, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy emerged from the White House and posed for a joint photo with the European leaders.

After that, talks involving all those present are to begin.

Reuters reported that the European leaders were offered lunch while the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting was in progress.

Background: Trump told journalists at the White House that he no longer considers the cessation of hostilities a necessary step for further peace talks with Russia.

Trump also commented on possible US security guarantees for Ukraine, including the potential deployment of US troops, which he neither confirmed nor denied.

For his part, Zelenskyy thanked Trump and European allies for the weapons that Ukraine is now receiving through a special NATO mechanism.

 

USAZelenskyyTrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
