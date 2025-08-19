All Sections
Trump says he did not call Putin in presence of EU leaders: That would have been disrespectful to Putin

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 19 August 2025, 17:42
Donald Trump with EU leaders. Photo: The White House

US President Donald Trump has stated that on 18 August, he did not speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the presence of European leaders, as this would have been disrespectful to the Kremlin head.

Source: Trump on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump was asked about Monday’s telephone call between him and Putin, which took place when seven European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were at the White House.

Quote from Trump: "I didn’t do it in front of them — I thought that would be disrespectful to President Putin. I wouldn’t do that, because they have not had the warmest relations. And actually, President Putin wouldn’t talk to the people from Europe. I mean, that was part of the problem."

Background:

