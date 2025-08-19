Search and rescue operations completed in Kharkiv after Russian strike

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Search and rescue operations have been completed in a five-storey residential building bombed by Russians forces on 18 August. Seven people have been killed in the attack.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Bomb disposal experts, 140 emergency workers, dog handlers, psychologists and 39 pieces of equipment from the Kharkiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Luhansk and Zakarpattia garrisons of the State Emergency Service worked at the scene of the Russian strike.

Seven people, including two children, were killed in the attack. Another 24 residents, including 6 children, were injured. Two people were rescued.

In total, more than 1,500 sq m of the building’s interior premises were cleared of debris, and about 500 sq m of construction rubble and metal structures were removed.

Background: On the morning of 18 August, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with Geran-2 drones. Four of these UAVs hit a five-storey apartment building, causing structural damage and fires.

