Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said that the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and expressed hope that Ukraine will no longer conduct new attacks on it.

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook

Quote: "Following the Ukrainian attack that took place the night before last, the transport of oil to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline has been restored in the past few minutes.

I have just thanked Pavel Sorokin, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy, for the rapid repair of the damage caused by the attack.

We expect Ukraine not to conduct any further attacks on this pipeline, which is critical for our country's energy supply. This war is not our war, leave us out of it!"

Background:

On the night of 17-18 August, units from the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other units of the defence forces, hit the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia’s Tambov Oblast.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó again accused Ukraine of an "attack" on the oil pipeline, which he claimed had led to the "suspension of oil supplies" to his country.

Although the Hungarian diplomat did not name the pipeline, it is likely the Druzhba pipeline – a historic route for supplying Urals crude (a grade of Russian oil that accounts for over 50% of Hungary’s imports).

Last week, Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an "important distribution station" of the Druzhba pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast.

