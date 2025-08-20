Russian drones damage port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: one person injured – photos, video

Russian forces attacked the Izmail district in Odesa Oblast with drones on the night of 19-20 August, damaging port infrastructure facilities, causing a fire and injuring one person.

Source: Izmail District Military Administration

Quote: "Russian forces, amid their invasion and war against Ukraine, launched an attack on the Izmail district with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), specifically Shahed kamikaze drones, on the night of 19-20 August.

Despite air defence responding actively, hits were recorded. Port infrastructure facilities were damaged in the attack. Fires have broken out, which are being extinguished by units from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast."

Fire appliance at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: One person has been injured in the attack: "All necessary treatment is being provided to them."

Updated: Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that a major fire had broken out at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility as a result of Russian drone strikes on Odesa Oblast.

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fifty-four firefighters and 16 fire appliances were involved in extinguishing the fire, along with a fire train and the local fire brigade.

