All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drones damage port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: one person injured – photos, video

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 20 August 2025, 08:15
Russian drones damage port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: one person injured – photos, video
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked the Izmail district in Odesa Oblast with drones on the night of 19-20 August, damaging port infrastructure facilities, causing a fire and injuring one person.

Source: Izmail District Military Administration

Quote: "Russian forces, amid their invasion and war against Ukraine, launched an attack on the Izmail district with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), specifically Shahed kamikaze drones, on the night of 19-20 August.

Advertisement:

Despite air defence responding actively, hits were recorded. Port infrastructure facilities were damaged in the attack. Fires have broken out, which are being extinguished by units from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast."

 
Fire appliance at the scene.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: One person has been injured in the attack: "All necessary treatment is being provided to them."

Updated: Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that a major fire had broken out at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility as a result of Russian drone strikes on Odesa Oblast.

 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fifty-four firefighters and 16 fire appliances were involved in extinguishing the fire, along with a fire train and the local fire brigade.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Hungary says Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and asks Ukraine not to attack it again
Trump demands explanations from Orbán on why he's blocking Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg
White House insists Putin has agreed to bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy
Trump guarantees no US troops will be in Ukraine
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
All News
Odesa Oblast
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos
Three killed as two explosions rock beach in Odesa Oblast – video
Russia hits oil depot belonging to Azerbaijani company SOCAR in Ukraine, injuring employees
RECENT NEWS
09:42
Russians launch 2 ballistic missiles and 93 drones on Ukraine: hits recorded at 20 locations
08:39
Russians damage transport company premises in Pavlohrad, causing fire
08:23
Ukrainian defenders repel 111 Russian attacks on three fiercest fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
08:15
UpdatedRussian drones damage port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: one person injured – photos, video
07:59
Trump: US ready to provide Ukraine with air support under potential peace deal
07:44
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
07:21
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
04:52
Ukraine expects swift opening of first negotiation cluster on EU accession
03:45
NATO secretary general calls Turkish president to discuss peace guarantees and Türkiye's role in Black Sea
02:58
Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin "in the process" of arranging meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: