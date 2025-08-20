All Sections
Polish PM advises against holding Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest, where Ukraine received territorial guarantees in 1994

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 20 August 2025, 12:40
Donald Tusk. Photo: Office of the President 

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said he is not in favour of potential talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin being held in Hungary, given that the Budapest Memorandum was signed there in 1994.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Budapest? Not everyone may remember this, but in 1994 Ukraine already got assurances of territorial integrity from the US, Russia and the UK. In Budapest. Maybe I’m superstitious, but this time I would try to find another place."

Details: Reuters has reported that the US is considering Hungary as a possible venue for a Zelenskyy-Putin summit. But Tusk believes holding such talks in Budapest would be an act of historical irony.

According to AFP, Putin suggested meeting Zelenskyy in Moscow, but the Ukrainian president declined.

Meanwhile Péter Magyar, the leader of Hungary’s largest opposition party, Tisza, has urged Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to organise the Zelenskyy-Putin meeting in Budapest.

