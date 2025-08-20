All Sections
Polish Defence Ministry accuses Russia of drone provocation

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 20 August 2025, 18:28
Polish Defence Ministry accuses Russia of drone provocation
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. Photo: Getty Images

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of National Defence of Poland, has confirmed that it was a Russian drone that crashed into a cornfield in Lublin Voivodeship on the night of 19-20 August, and said the violation of Polish airspace was another Russian provocation.

Source: Kosiniak-Kamysz at a press conference on Wednesday, cited by Polish news outlet Onet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister stressed that this happened at a crucial moment – amid intensified efforts to achieve a ceasefire or even an end to the war in Ukraine.

"Russia is once again provoking NATO countries. After the drone incidents in Romania, Lithuania and Latvia, we are again faced with a Russian drone. This is a particularly sensitive moment, when peace discussions are ongoing," he said at the press conference.

"At a time when there is hope that this war – Russia’s war against the Ukrainian state, a war that also threatens NATO countries – has a chance of ending, Russia is once again provoking others," the minister added.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said that consultations are underway at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defence, and that "all allies" are being kept informed of the situation.

The minister said he had tasked the operational commander with preparing "a comprehensive report on today’s Russian provocation".

Background:

  • Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski earlier confirmed that there had been another violation of Polish airspace from the east and announced that the Foreign Ministry would lodge a protest against the "perpetrator".
  • Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Paweł Wroński told Reuters that the object which exploded overnight in a cornfield in eastern Poland was the Russian version of a Shahed drone.
  • Notably, Polish military officials had earlier stated that initial analysis of radar recordings had not shown any violation of Polish airspace from Ukraine or Belarus that night.
  • Later, the Polish Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that a military drone had crashed into a cornfield in Lublin Voivodeship overnight.

