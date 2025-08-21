All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russians are seeking way to end war with a "victory" narrative

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 21 August 2025, 10:36
Zelenskyy: Russians are seeking way to end war with a victory narrative
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia’s economy is heading towards decline, and its leadership is already considering how to end the war in a way that can be presented domestically as a victory.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists on 20 August 

Quote: "Things are not as bad on the battlefield as Russia describes. The situation is difficult, complicated. He [Putin] has far more troops – that’s a fact. More weapons – that’s a fact. But his economy is cracking – that’s also a fact.

The decline of their economy will continue. He understands this. I think in a year he will face serious problems, and in two years much greater ones. That’s why, I believe, they are thinking about how to end the war, but in a way they can present as some kind of ‘victory’ for themselves."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Russia had devised its notion of "victory" as being Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donbas.

"I think that’s what they have invented as their victory – something they want to sell to their own people," the president explained.

