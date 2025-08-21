French Foreign Ministry: Russian strikes on Ukraine show lack of will for peace talks

Flags of Ukraine, France and the EU. Photo: Getty Images

France has condemned Russia’s latest overnight strikes on Ukraine, calling them evidence of Moscow’s lack of readiness to seriously engage in peace negotiations.

Source: France 24 with reference to a statement by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Details: Despite Russia’s claims of being open to talks, the ministry said that Moscow "is continuing its deadly attacks on Ukrainian territory, launching 574 drones and 40 missiles at residential areas".

"These strikes once again show the need to end the killings and to maintain and step up pressure on Russia," the ministry stressed.

The statement also reaffirmed support for "President Trump's initiative for a just and lasting peace".

Background:

Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský condemned Russia’s large-scale combined attack on Ukraine on the night of 20-21 August.

That night, Russia launched 614 aerial assets, 577 of which were intercepted by Ukrainian air defence.

Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok expressed condolences to those who were injured in a Russian strike on a plant belonging to US firm Flex in the city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west, but later removed the word "Russian" from his Facebook post.

