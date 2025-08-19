Trump says peace in Ukraine could help him get to heaven

US President Donald Trump has declared that his efforts to bring peace to Ukraine are directly connected to his wish to "get to heaven".

Details: While speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, Trump stated that he wants "to try to get to heaven if possible" and that he believes saving "7,000 people a week from being killed" will increase his chances.

"I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this [peace in Ukraine - ed.] will be one of the reasons," he added.

White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt was asked to comment on his words.

"I think the president was serious. I think the president wants to get to heaven, as I hope we all do in this room as well," she answered.

Background:

Trump said on Monday after speaking to Putin that he is working on arranging talks between Putin and Zelenskyy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Russia has no objection to either a bilateral or a trilateral format to resolve its war against Ukraine.

