Trump says peace in Ukraine could help him get to heaven

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 19 August 2025, 22:16
Trump says peace in Ukraine could help him get to heaven
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has declared that his efforts to bring peace to Ukraine are directly connected to his wish to "get to heaven".

Source: European Pravda citing Sky News

Details: While speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, Trump stated that he wants "to try to get to heaven if possible" and that he believes saving "7,000 people a week from being killed" will increase his chances. 

"I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this [peace in Ukraine - ed.] will be one of the reasons," he added. 

White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt was asked to comment on his words.

"I think the president was serious. I think the president wants to get to heaven, as I hope we all do in this room as well," she answered. 

Background: 

  • Trump said on Monday after speaking to Putin that he is working on arranging talks between Putin and Zelenskyy.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Russia has no objection to either a bilateral or a trilateral format to resolve its war against Ukraine.

