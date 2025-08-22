Russia attacks Ukraine with 55 drones, 46 of which downed

Since the evening of 21 August, Russian forces have launched 55 Shahed strike drones and decoy UAVs against Ukraine; 46 of them have been neutralised, but hits have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence has shot down/jammed 46 enemy Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types in the north and east of the country. Hits by nine strike UAVs have been recorded at four locations."

Details: Russian forces launched their drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial systems and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces.

