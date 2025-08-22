All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainians name three main signs of victory in war with Russia – survey

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 22 August 2025, 14:16
Ukrainians name three main signs of victory in war with Russia – survey
Ukrainian POWs after a prisoner swap. Photo: Azovstal Families

Ukrainians consider the release of all prisoners of war, the preservation of statehood, and an end to missile strikes as the most significant signs of victory in the war with Russia.

Source: a survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Razumkov Centre’s sociological service between 12-18 August

Quote: "For most respondents, the three main signs of Ukraine’s victory in the war would be the return of all Ukrainian prisoners, deportees, and abductees (37%), the preservation of Ukrainian statehood (31%), and the cessation of missile strikes on Ukraine (30%)."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, 27% of respondents cited the liberation of Ukrainian territories within the 1991 borders.

The least significant indicators of victory among the options offered were: the failure of Russia’s offensive and stabilisation of the front line (12%), confiscation and transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine (12%), and the continuation of international sanctions against Russia (11%).

The poll was conducted using face-to-face interviews with 2,002 respondents aged 18 and older in government-controlled areas where no active fighting is taking place. The theoretical margin of error does not exceed 2.3%.

For reference: The survey was conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Razumkov Centre’s sociological service from 12 to 18 August 2025.

A total of 2,002 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed face-to-face in territories controlled by the Ukrainian government where no active hostilities are taking place.

The estimated margin of error does not exceed 2.3%.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warUkrainesociology
Advertisement:
Orbán complains to Trump about Ukraine’s attack on Russian Druzhba oil pipeline
Ukrainians name three main signs of victory in war with Russia – survey
Cabinet of Ministers proposes prison sentences for illegally crossing border in wartime
Houses damaged and civilian injured in hours-long Russian attack on Kostiantynivka – photos
Head of Zelenskyy's office announces start of reform of President's Office
Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Mukachevo after Russian missile strike – video
All News
war
Russia captured another 330 sq km of Ukraine in August, Estonian intelligence reports
Trump: Situation with peace in Ukraine could become clearer within two weeks
Russian strike on US-owned Flex plant in Mukachevo: number of injured rises to 23
RECENT NEWS
14:39
Orbán complains to Trump about Ukraine’s attack on Russian Druzhba oil pipeline
14:16
Ukraine's armed forces have destroyed Russian drone base in Sevastopol, Ukrainian Navy reports – photo
14:16
Ukrainians name three main signs of victory in war with Russia – survey
14:07
Russia may be recruiting South African women to work at drone assembly plants – Bloomberg
13:59
Russia captured another 330 sq km of Ukraine in August, Estonian intelligence reports
13:54
Young couple with baby are brought back to Ukraine from occupied territories
12:42
Slovakia and Hungary complain to European Commission about strikes on Druzhba oil pipeline
12:24
EXPLAINERWhy Lithuania's ruling party is preparing an alliance with a pro-Putin force
12:20
Kim Jong Un decorates troops who fought in Kursk and says his army is "the strongest" – photos
12:06
Cabinet of Ministers proposes prison sentences for illegally crossing border in wartime
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: