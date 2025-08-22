Ukrainians name three main signs of victory in war with Russia – survey

Ukrainians consider the release of all prisoners of war, the preservation of statehood, and an end to missile strikes as the most significant signs of victory in the war with Russia.

Source: a survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Razumkov Centre’s sociological service between 12-18 August

Quote: "For most respondents, the three main signs of Ukraine’s victory in the war would be the return of all Ukrainian prisoners, deportees, and abductees (37%), the preservation of Ukrainian statehood (31%), and the cessation of missile strikes on Ukraine (30%)."

Details: Meanwhile, 27% of respondents cited the liberation of Ukrainian territories within the 1991 borders.

The least significant indicators of victory among the options offered were: the failure of Russia’s offensive and stabilisation of the front line (12%), confiscation and transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine (12%), and the continuation of international sanctions against Russia (11%).

The poll was conducted using face-to-face interviews with 2,002 respondents aged 18 and older in government-controlled areas where no active fighting is taking place. The theoretical margin of error does not exceed 2.3%.

