EU provides Ukraine with €4bn ahead of Independence Day

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 22 August 2025, 16:59
EU provides Ukraine with €4bn ahead of Independence Day
EU and Ukrainian flags. Photo: Getty Images

The European Union has allocated €4.05 billion in aid to Ukraine ahead of the country’s 34th Independence Day – €3.05 billion through the Ukraine Facility and €1 billion in macro-financial assistance.

Source: European Commission press service, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Ahead of Ukraine's 34th anniversary of independence on 24 August, the EU delivers another strong signal of unwavering support by disbursing €4.05 billion to the country. This includes €3.05 billion via the Ukraine Facility and €1 billion through the European Commission's exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA)."

Details: "As Ukraine celebrates its 34th Independence Day, the EU sends a clear message: our solidarity with Ukraine is unwavering," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Today's disbursement of over €4 billion demonstrates our staunch commitment. This new funding underlines our commitment not only to Ukraine's recovery, but to its future as a sovereign and democratic country. Because when Ukraine is strong, Europe is stronger too."

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU and its member states have mobilised €168.9 billion in humanitarian, financial and military assistance for Ukraine and its citizens.

On Friday, the European Commission made the fourth regular payment of over €3.05 billion under the Ukraine Facility. This is the fourth tranche of the Ukraine Facility and is more than €1 billion lower than planned because Kyiv has not implemented all the reforms promised to the EU.

Meanwhile, the Commission stressed that the payment was made against the backdrop of Ukraine’s progress on reforms needed for EU accession, in particular the restoration of the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, approved by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) on 31 July.

"Safeguarding the autonomy of these two institutions is a cornerstone of Ukraine's anti-corruption architecture and of its European path," the Commission stated.

In addition, the European Commission transferred to Ukraine the seventh tranche of its exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) loan, amounting to €1 billion.

