Trump's envoy Kellogg heads to Kyiv – Reuters reporter

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 23 August 2025, 00:08
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, will travel to Kyiv on Saturday 23 August to take part in Independence Day celebrations.

Source: Reuters reporter Gram Slattery on X (Twitter), citing sources 

Quote: "Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg heads to Kyiv tomorrow, per sources, to participate in a prayer breakfast/Independence Day ceremonies."

Details: Slattery said Kellogg will also discuss diplomatic efforts with leaders this week. The visit comes amid coordination between the US, Ukraine and European countries on security guarantees.

Background

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, discussed security guarantees for Ukraine during a meeting of advisers. The parties plan to finalise the model by the end of next week.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the security guarantees for Ukraine negotiated by European countries and the United States will consist of two levels.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the role individual countries will play will become clear only after the full framework of security guarantees for Ukraine is defined.

