Trump's envoy Kellogg heads to Kyiv – Reuters reporter

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, will travel to Kyiv on Saturday 23 August to take part in Independence Day celebrations.

Source: Reuters reporter Gram Slattery on X (Twitter), citing sources

Quote: "Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg heads to Kyiv tomorrow, per sources, to participate in a prayer breakfast/Independence Day ceremonies."

Advertisement:

Details: Slattery said Kellogg will also discuss diplomatic efforts with leaders this week. The visit comes amid coordination between the US, Ukraine and European countries on security guarantees.

Background:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, discussed security guarantees for Ukraine during a meeting of advisers. The parties plan to finalise the model by the end of next week.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the security guarantees for Ukraine negotiated by European countries and the United States will consist of two levels.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the role individual countries will play will become clear only after the full framework of security guarantees for Ukraine is defined.

