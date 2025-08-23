All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

China signals readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – Welt

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 August 2025, 12:43
China signals readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – Welt
UN peacekeepers. Photo: US Navy

China is prepared, under certain conditions, to take part in a mission deploying a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine – a move that has provoked mixed reactions in European circles.

Source: Welt am Sonntag, as cited by European Pravda

Details: EU diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Welt am Sonntag that senior Chinese officials had confirmed Beijing’s willingness to participate in a peacekeeping contingent for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

However, the sources stressed that China would only be prepared to do so "if peacekeeping forces are deployed on the basis of a United Nations mandate."

This position has sparked differing reactions in Brussels. On the one hand, some argue that support from countries of the Global South could help advance the idea of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine.

On the other hand, "there is also the danger that China will primarily seek to spy in Ukraine and adopt an openly pro-Russian stance rather than a neutral one in the event of conflict," a senior EU diplomat told Welt am Sonntag.

Another point of contention is that most EU countries, for various reasons, are reluctant to grant potential peacekeepers a mandate at the UN level.

Background:

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ChinaceasefireUNpeace keepers
Advertisement:
Ukrainians would back Zelenskyy for president and hypothetical "Zaluzhnyi Party" for parliament – poll
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins second gold at world championships
China signals readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – Welt
Fire in Mukachevo extinguished on third day after Russian strike
updatedUkrainian pilot from Ghost of Kyiv Brigade killed in MiG-29 crash – photo
Ukraine warns Belarus against provocations and advises it to stay away from borders
All News
China
China says it supports all Ukraine peace efforts
Sanctions push Russia back to barter as one Chinese company trades engines for steel – Reuters
Putin considers China possible security guarantor – Axios
RECENT NEWS
17:52
Ukrainians predict when war will end, 80% believe in victory – poll
17:18
Ukrainians would back Zelenskyy for president and hypothetical "Zaluzhnyi Party" for parliament – poll
17:08
EU commissioner anticipates that member states will invest SAFE loans in Ukrainian defence industry
16:57
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces sum up week of strikes on Russian refineries
15:59
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins second gold at world championships
15:56
Russian soldier flees to Norway and claims asylum
15:19
Finnish president believes in Trump's power to force Russia into peace
15:02
Zelenskyy promises progress on security guarantees in coming days
13:56
Dozens of trains delayed in Russia after drone attack
13:48
Finnish president says Zelenskyy-Putin meeting "highly unlikely" in near future
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: