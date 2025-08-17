All Sections
Putin considers China possible security guarantor – Axios

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 August 2025, 15:32

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, at his meeting with US President Donald Trump on 15 August, did not oppose security guarantees for Ukraine and named China as one of the states that could provide such guarantees.

Source: Axios, citing sources; European Pravda

Details: A source indicates Putin indeed stated that he was ready to discuss the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

The publication noted that he named China as one of the possible guarantors, which likely means Putin will oppose the creation of security forces that would include NATO troops.

Ukraine and its European allies are discussing the idea of creating a coalition of the willing to support Ukraine in order to prevent a future Russian invasion.

An unnamed Ukrainian official said Ukraine is filled with hope because Trump had supported the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine in a phone conversation after the summit with Putin.

