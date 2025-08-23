Zelenskyy promises progress on security guarantees in coming days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Dick Schoof, acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands, on Saturday 23 August to discuss the latest diplomatic efforts to end the Russian aggression.

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Schoof for his greetings on Ukraine’s National Flag Day and for the Netherlands’ support since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Ukrainian leader stressed that Russia has no desire for peace, so pressure is required to shift its stance and bring about a "meeting at the highest level to discuss all issues."

Zelenskyy and Schoof also discussed potential security guarantees for Ukraine.

"At present, the teams of Ukraine, the United States, and European partners are working on their architecture," the Ukrainian president said. "All the developments will be ready in the coming days. We also spoke about how the Netherlands can increase its involvement in this process and help ensure security guarantees."

Zelenskyy also noted that he and Schoof had spoken about cooperation and investments in Ukraine’s defence industry, adding, "We are preparing important agreements and a meeting in the near future."

Background:

In recent days, Western states have once again stepped up discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine, which, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, will consist of two levels.

European officials are also discussing a plan to send UK and French troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement, and around 10 countries are prepared to deploy their soldiers.

