All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian soldier flees to Norway and claims asylum

Oleh Pavliuk, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 23 August 2025, 15:56
Russian soldier flees to Norway and claims asylum
A border area in Norway. Photo: Steinar Myhr

A Russian serviceman has claimed asylum after being detained in the border region of Finnmark in Norway for illegally crossing the border.

Source: Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet, citing Trond Biti, the serviceman's lawyer, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biti said the detainee is a Russian citizen, a former soldier who fought against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Biti: "He crossed the border on foot by climbing over a fence. When he found himself on Norwegian territory, he tried to make contact with the Norwegian authorities where he was."

Details: Biti added that his client will go through the standard asylum application review procedure.

Background:

  • On 22 August, it was reported that the Russian serviceman had been detained after illegally crossing into Norway. His lawyer said he had undergone questioning several times.
  • This is not the first time Russian servicemen or fighters have claimed asylum in Norway. In early 2023, a Russian thought to have defected from a high-ranking post in the Wagner Group fled to Norway, later making headlines after a bar brawl.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warNorwayarmy
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces regain control of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast – video
Ukrainian forces foil attempted Russian assault in Donetsk Oblast, pro-Ukraine Russian fighters take 16 prisoners
Zelenskyy rolls out new sanctions targeting Russian companies and some of Putin's relatives
China signals readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – Welt
Fire in Mukachevo extinguished on third day after Russian strike
updatedUkrainian pilot from Ghost of Kyiv Brigade killed in MiG-29 crash – photo
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Finnish president believes in Trump's power to force Russia into peace
Majority of Finnish citizens support security guarantees for Ukraine – survey
Body of 69-year-old volunteer from UK killed by Russian drone in Donetsk Oblast cannot be recovered due to fighting
RECENT NEWS
21:00
Drones attack St Petersburg, forcing Pulkovo Airport to close
20:46
One person killed and nine injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
20:27
Ukrainian forces regain control of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast – video
19:55
Protesters in Armenia's Gyumri demand withdrawal of Russians from local military base
19:36
Ukrainian forces foil attempted Russian assault in Donetsk Oblast, pro-Ukraine Russian fighters take 16 prisoners
18:27
Zelenskyy rolls out new sanctions targeting Russian companies and some of Putin's relatives
17:52
Ukrainians predict when war will end, 80% believe in victory – poll
17:18
Ukrainians would back Zelenskyy for president and hypothetical "Zaluzhnyi Party" for parliament – poll
17:08
EU commissioner anticipates that member states will invest SAFE loans in Ukrainian defence industry
16:57
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces sum up week of strikes on Russian refineries
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: