Russian soldier flees to Norway and claims asylum

A Russian serviceman has claimed asylum after being detained in the border region of Finnmark in Norway for illegally crossing the border.

Source: Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet, citing Trond Biti, the serviceman's lawyer, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biti said the detainee is a Russian citizen, a former soldier who fought against Ukraine.

Quote from Biti: "He crossed the border on foot by climbing over a fence. When he found himself on Norwegian territory, he tried to make contact with the Norwegian authorities where he was."

Details: Biti added that his client will go through the standard asylum application review procedure.

Background:

On 22 August, it was reported that the Russian serviceman had been detained after illegally crossing into Norway. His lawyer said he had undergone questioning several times.

This is not the first time Russian servicemen or fighters have claimed asylum in Norway. In early 2023, a Russian thought to have defected from a high-ranking post in the Wagner Group fled to Norway, later making headlines after a bar brawl.

