Russian soldier flees to Norway and claims asylum
Saturday, 23 August 2025, 15:56
A Russian serviceman has claimed asylum after being detained in the border region of Finnmark in Norway for illegally crossing the border.
Source: Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet, citing Trond Biti, the serviceman's lawyer, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Biti said the detainee is a Russian citizen, a former soldier who fought against Ukraine.
Quote from Biti: "He crossed the border on foot by climbing over a fence. When he found himself on Norwegian territory, he tried to make contact with the Norwegian authorities where he was."
Details: Biti added that his client will go through the standard asylum application review procedure.
Background:
- On 22 August, it was reported that the Russian serviceman had been detained after illegally crossing into Norway. His lawyer said he had undergone questioning several times.
- This is not the first time Russian servicemen or fighters have claimed asylum in Norway. In early 2023, a Russian thought to have defected from a high-ranking post in the Wagner Group fled to Norway, later making headlines after a bar brawl.
