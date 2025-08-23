All Sections
Drones attack St Petersburg, forcing Pulkovo Airport to close

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 23 August 2025, 21:00
Photo: wikipedia.org

Drones attacked Russia’s Leningrad Oblast and its regional centre, the city of St Petersburg, on Saturday 23 August.

Sources: Alexander Drozdenko, Governor of Leningrad Oblast; Alexander Beglov, Governor of St Petersburg; North-Western Transport Prosecutor’s Office of Russia

Details: St Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport has temporarily suspended operations due to the threat of drones and dozens of flights have been delayed. The regional authorities have also warned about a possible mobile internet slowdown.

Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko said one drone had been destroyed in the Tosno district. He later added that three more drones had been downed there, as well as one in each of the towns of Kirishi and Gatchina.

Drozdenko urged residents of the oblast not to go near industrial zones or business premises or to public places due to the large number of drones in the airspace. He also said he has ordered all the appropriate services to be put on high alert.

St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov claimed that a drone had been downed in the Pushkino district, noting that it happened at a safe distance from residential buildings. Later, he added that another drone had been destroyed in the Krasnoselsky district of St Petersburg.

