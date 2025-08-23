All Sections
Ukrainian forces foil attempted Russian assault in Donetsk Oblast, pro-Ukraine Russian fighters take 16 prisoners

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 23 August 2025, 19:36
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has released a video showing an operation that foiled a Russian attempt to break through in Donetsk Oblast and advance towards the borders of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. DIU’s Russian Volunteer Corps – Russian military volunteers fighting for Ukraine – was also involved in the operation.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in a video

Details: The joint operation to stop the Russian attempt to break through in Donetsk Oblast and advance towards the borders of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was conducted by the Russian Volunteer Corps, the Bratstvo unit from DIU’s Tymur Special Detachment, and soldiers from the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fighters from the Russian Volunteer Corps captured 16 Russian service personnel during the assault and mop-up operations.

Some of the prisoners were "flag-bearers" who were supposed to film fake news reports about the "capture" of Ukrainian settlements, particularly the village of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

DIU has released a video of the operation but did not disclose exactly when it was conducted.

