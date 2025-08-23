All Sections
One person killed and nine injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 23 August 2025, 20:46
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on the Synelnykove district. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

One person was killed and nine were injured in Russian attacks on the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday 23 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Nine people in the Synelnykove district have been injured by enemy terror today. One person, sadly, has been killed."

Details: Overall, seven houses and a minibus were damaged in the district after Russian forces deployed drones and guided aerial bombs. Fires broke out, but they have been extinguished.

