One person killed and nine injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

One person was killed and nine were injured in Russian attacks on the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday 23 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Nine people in the Synelnykove district have been injured by enemy terror today. One person, sadly, has been killed."

Details: Overall, seven houses and a minibus were damaged in the district after Russian forces deployed drones and guided aerial bombs. Fires broke out, but they have been extinguished.

