All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 24 August 2025, 01:38
Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ
The Pentagon. Photo: Getty Images

The Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles to strike Russian territory for several months, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported.

Source: WSJ, citing its sources

Details: WSJ said that under the new administration of US President Donald Trump, the Pentagon has introduced an undeclared high-level approval procedure, preventing Ukraine from launching US-made long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, at targets deep inside Russia since late spring.

Advertisement:

It is noted that Ukraine has attempted at least once to use ATACMS against a target in Russia but was denied.

The WSJ sources say that only US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth can authorise such strikes. This applies not only to ATACMS but also to British-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles, as they rely on US targeting data.

The procedure was developed by Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby.

American media have previously reported that Colby is known for prioritising confrontation with China, to the extent that he believes the US can scale back military commitments in other regions. He was also linked to the brief suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine in early July.

Quote from WSJ: "The Pentagon’s approval requirement has effectively reversed a decision by President Joe Biden in his final year in office to permit Ukraine to strike inside Russia with ATACMS."

Details: Although Trump wrote this week that the war could not be won by defensive actions alone, the sources said this statement has not yet led to any practical effects.

Ukraine and the UK government did not respond to WSJ’s request for comment.

Background: In November 2024, former US president Joe Biden first authorised Ukraine to use long-range American weapons against Russian territory.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warUSA
Advertisement:
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins fourth gold at world championships
Port in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on fire after drone attack
Zelenskyy greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian forces push Russians back near Andriivka in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
Drones attack St Petersburg, forcing Pulkovo Airport to close
RECENT NEWS
16:19
Ukraine hits Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast – video
16:09
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity
15:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike Russia
15:49
Zelenskyy reports very positive results in Donetsk Oblast, says details to follow
15:07
Air-raid warning issued in Crimea as missiles reportedly target Crimean Bridge
15:05
Storm destroys Ukrainian Black Cloud installation at Burning Man in US
14:51
Ukraine strikes Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia's Leningrad Oblast
13:50
G7 foreign ministers to hold virtual meeting on Ukraine's Independence Day
13:34
Zelenskyy awards Trump's envoy Kellogg with Order of Merit
13:20
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: