Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ

The Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles to strike Russian territory for several months, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported.

Source: WSJ, citing its sources

Details: WSJ said that under the new administration of US President Donald Trump, the Pentagon has introduced an undeclared high-level approval procedure, preventing Ukraine from launching US-made long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, at targets deep inside Russia since late spring.

It is noted that Ukraine has attempted at least once to use ATACMS against a target in Russia but was denied.

The WSJ sources say that only US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth can authorise such strikes. This applies not only to ATACMS but also to British-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles, as they rely on US targeting data.

The procedure was developed by Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby.

American media have previously reported that Colby is known for prioritising confrontation with China, to the extent that he believes the US can scale back military commitments in other regions. He was also linked to the brief suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine in early July.

Quote from WSJ: "The Pentagon’s approval requirement has effectively reversed a decision by President Joe Biden in his final year in office to permit Ukraine to strike inside Russia with ATACMS."

Details: Although Trump wrote this week that the war could not be won by defensive actions alone, the sources said this statement has not yet led to any practical effects.

Ukraine and the UK government did not respond to WSJ’s request for comment.

Background: In November 2024, former US president Joe Biden first authorised Ukraine to use long-range American weapons against Russian territory.

