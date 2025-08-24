US approves sale of over 3,000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine, WSJ reports

US President Donald Trump’s administration this week approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) air-launched missiles to Ukraine, with delivery expected in about six weeks, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported.

Source: WSJ, citing its sources

Details: WSJ noted that the US$850 million arms package, mostly funded by European countries and including other items, had been delayed until Trump completed talks with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The WSJ sources said that the use of ERAMs, which have a range of 240 to 450 km, will also require approval from the Pentagon.

The US has not officially announced plans for new deliveries of these missiles, but other types of weapons purchased from the US by European governments may assist Ukraine within its borders.

In particular, these include air defence systems and GMLRS multiple-launch rocket systems with a range of 145 km.

For reference: ERAM is a long-range air-launched cruise missile, used as an air-to-surface standoff weapon. It is designed to strike land and sea targets. Its modular construction allows it to be adapted for different missions.

Background: The Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles to strike Russian territory for several months.

