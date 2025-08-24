All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US approves sale of over 3,000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine, WSJ reports

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 24 August 2025, 05:46
US approves sale of over 3,000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine, WSJ reports
An ERAM missile. Stock photo: Army Recognition

US President Donald Trump’s administration this week approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) air-launched missiles to Ukraine, with delivery expected in about six weeks, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported.

Source: WSJ, citing its sources

Details: WSJ noted that the US$850 million arms package, mostly funded by European countries and including other items, had been delayed until Trump completed talks with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

The WSJ sources said that the use of ERAMs, which have a range of 240 to 450 km, will also require approval from the Pentagon.

The US has not officially announced plans for new deliveries of these missiles, but other types of weapons purchased from the US by European governments may assist Ukraine within its borders.

In particular, these include air defence systems and GMLRS multiple-launch rocket systems with a range of 145 km.

For reference: ERAM is a long-range air-launched cruise missile, used as an air-to-surface standoff weapon. It is designed to strike land and sea targets. Its modular construction allows it to be adapted for different missions.

Background: The Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles to strike Russian territory for several months.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAweaponsEuropeaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins fourth gold at world championships
Port in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on fire after drone attack
Zelenskyy greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ
All News
USA
US secretary of state greets Ukrainians on Independence Day
Pentagon has been blocking Ukraine from long-range strikes on Russia for months – WSJ
Trump's envoy Kellogg heads to Kyiv – Reuters reporter
RECENT NEWS
16:19
Ukraine hits Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast – video
16:09
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity
15:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike Russia
15:49
Zelenskyy reports very positive results in Donetsk Oblast, says details to follow
15:07
Air-raid warning issued in Crimea as missiles reportedly target Crimean Bridge
15:05
Storm destroys Ukrainian Black Cloud installation at Burning Man in US
14:51
Ukraine strikes Ust-Luga sea terminal in Russia's Leningrad Oblast
13:50
G7 foreign ministers to hold virtual meeting on Ukraine's Independence Day
13:34
Zelenskyy awards Trump's envoy Kellogg with Order of Merit
13:20
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: