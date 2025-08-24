US secretary of state greets Ukrainians on Independence Day

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on behalf of the United States, has congratulated Ukraine on the 34th anniversary of its independence.

Source: US Department of State press release published on Sunday 24 August, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The United States is committed to Ukraine’s future as an independent nation. We believe in a negotiated settlement that upholds Ukrainian sovereignty and guarantees its long-term security, leading to durable peace."

Advertisement:

Details: Rubio added that on this day, the United States looks forward to further strengthening economic and security partnerships between the two countries for the sake of a peaceful and prosperous future for both nations.

Background:

The European Council building has been illuminated in the colours of Ukraine’s national flag as a sign of support for the Ukrainian people.

The Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the European Commission headquarters to mark Ukraine’s Flag Day.

In addition, the building of Latvia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was decorated with Ukrainian flags and illuminated in blue and yellow to mark Ukraine’s National Flag Day and Independence Day.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!