US secretary of state greets Ukrainians on Independence Day

Ulyana KrychkovskaSunday, 24 August 2025, 09:46
Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on behalf of the United States, has congratulated Ukraine on the 34th anniversary of its independence.

Source: US Department of State press release published on Sunday 24 August, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The United States is committed to Ukraine’s future as an independent nation. We believe in a negotiated settlement that upholds Ukrainian sovereignty and guarantees its long-term security, leading to durable peace."

Details: Rubio added that on this day, the United States looks forward to further strengthening economic and security partnerships between the two countries for the sake of a peaceful and prosperous future for both nations.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

