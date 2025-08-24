Air-raid warning issued in Crimea as missiles reportedly target Crimean Bridge

An aircraft and missile warning was issued in the city of Sevastopol in temporarily occupied Crimea on 24 August. The Crimean Bridge was closed to traffic.

Source: Krym.Realii, a Crimea-related project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty; ChP Sevastopol, a local Russian Telegram channel

Details: Air-raid warnings had first been issued in Russian military units, Krym.Realii said.

The Crimean Bridge was closed to traffic. Maritime and ground public transport stopped operating.

Reports on social media indicated missiles heading towards the Crimean Bridge. There is no official information yet.

