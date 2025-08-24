All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kyiv and Moscow swap prisoners on Ukraine's Independence Day – photos

Olga Katsimon, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 24 August 2025, 16:40
Kyiv and Moscow swap prisoners on Ukraine's Independence Day – photos
A released Ukrainian soldier. Photo: President's Office

Ukraine conducted the 68th prisoner-of-war exchange with Russia on 24 August, Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Source: statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: Under the Istanbul arrangements, Ukrainian service members returned home and eight civilians were freed as part of the swap. Most had been held since 2022.

Advertisement:

The released fighters are representatives from nearly all branches of Ukraine's defence forces: Air Assault, Air Force, Navy, Territorial Defence, National Guard, and State Border Guard Service. All are privates or non-commissioned officers, and most had been held in Russian captivity for more than three years.

 
A released Ukrainian soldier
Photo: President's Office

The service members who have returned home defended the city of Mariupol and the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and fought on the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv and Sumy fronts.

 
Dmytro Khyliuk
Photo: President's Office

Two Ukrainian journalists were also brought back from captivity: Dmytro Khyliuk and Mark Kaliush, who had been unlawfully held by the Russians since 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Among the civilians released are Serhii Kovalov, a medic from the Hospitallers volunteer battalion who saved the lives of defenders and civilians during the siege of Azovstal, and Volodymyr Mykolaienko, former mayor of Kherson, who refused to collaborate with the Russians.

 
Freed Ukrainian soldiers
Photo: President's Office

The Ukrainian authorities thanked the United Arab Emirates for help in arranging the release of civilian hostages.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

exchangeRusso-Ukrainian warprisoners
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces liberate Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast – video
JD Vance hopes Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended within six months
Ukrainian journalist Khyliuk brought back from Russian captivity
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity
Canada to provide Ukraine with drones, ammunition and armoured vehicles worth over US$700m
Zelenskyy awards new ranks to chief of General Staff and other officials
All News
exchange
Ukrainian journalist Khyliuk brought back from Russian captivity
Former mayor of Kherson released from Russian captivity
Trump speaks about potential prisoner exchange and significant step made by Putin
RECENT NEWS
20:34
Vance says Russians have made first "significant concessions" to US on war in Ukraine
20:24
Plane full of Russian tourists makes emergency landing in Tallinn due to Ukrainian drone attack
20:08
Ukrainian forces liberate Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast – video
20:00
Zelenskyy hints that Druzhba pipeline's fate hinges on Hungary's veto on Ukraine's EU accession
19:37
Russian foreign minister explains what he meant by wearing USSR sweatshirt in Alaska
19:21
JD Vance hopes Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended within six months
19:18
Russian foreign minister sets condition under which Ukraine "has the right to exist"
18:58
Zelenskyy presents awards to Council of Europe chief, EU commissioner and several European leaders
18:34
Ukraine and Canada sign agreement on joint defence production
18:22
Russian foreign minister says Zelenskyy has no legitimacy to sign documents with Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: