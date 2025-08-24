All Sections
Ukrainian forces liberate three villages in Donetsk Oblast, says commander-in-chief

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 24 August 2025, 16:45
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has confirmed that Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast and regained control of two other villages in the region, Mykhailivka and Volodymyrivka.

Source: Syrskyi, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Our forces have successfully counterattacked and wiped out the enemy in the villages of Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai and Volodymyrivka in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Syrskyi said he spoke with the service members who have long been holding the defence of Pokrovsk, decorated troops, and heard reports from corps and brigade commanders on the operational situation on the Pokrovsk axis.

Quote: "The situation is indeed challenging; the enemy has concentrated its main efforts on this sector of the front. But we must hold the line. Support for organising combat operations will be provided. The issues of additional ammunition, drones and electronic-warfare assets have been tackled."

Background: 

