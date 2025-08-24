All Sections
JD Vance hopes Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended within six months

Olga KatsimonSunday, 24 August 2025, 19:21
JD Vance hopes Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended within six months
Stock photo: Getty Images

US Vice President JD Vance has said he hopes that Russia’s war against Ukraine can be ended within six months, "hopefully not beyond" that.

Source: Vance in an interview with NBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vance said he is optimistic about US President Donald Trump’s "energetic diplomacy".

Quote: "We have a president who is engaging in energetic diplomacy to try to stop the killing. That’s as it should be, I think the American people should be proud of it, and whatever the outcome of this is, whether the war ends in three months or six months, or hopefully not beyond – but maybe we should be proud that we have a president who is trying to stop the killing."

Details: Vance acknowledged, however, that there are "hills and valleys" in negotiations.

Quote: "We sometimes feel like we’ve made great progress with the Russians, and sometimes, as the president has said, he’s been very frustrated with the Russians. And we’re going to keep on doing what we have to do to bring this thing to a close; I don’t think it’s going to happen overnight." 

More details: Vance added that whether the killing stops will depend on whether the Russians and Ukrainians can find some middle ground.

Background: 

