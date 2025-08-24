All Sections
Hungary's foreign minister outraged by Zelenskyy's statement on Druzhba pipeline

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 24 August 2025, 21:17
Péter Szijjártó. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "stop making threats against Hungary" after Zelenskyy alluded to the fact that strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia are directly linked to Hungary’s stance on Ukraine’s EU accession.

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook

Details: Szijjártó claimed that Zelenskyy had used Ukraine's Independence Day "to make blatant threats against Hungary".

He accused Ukraine of "serious attacks" on Hungary's energy security and said that "attacks on energy security should be interpreted as attacks on sovereignty".

Quote: "A war in which we have no involvement is not a legitimate explanation for violating our sovereignty. We call on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop his threats against Hungary and to stop jeopardising our energy security."

Previously: On 24 August, Zelenskyy alluded to the fact that strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia are directly linked to Hungary’s stance on Ukraine’s EU accession.

"We have always supported friendship between Ukraine and Hungary. And now the existence of Druzhba [which means 'friendship' in Ukrainian – ed.] depends on Hungary’s position," he said.

Background:

