Hungary's foreign minister outraged by Zelenskyy's statement on Druzhba pipeline

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "stop making threats against Hungary" after Zelenskyy alluded to the fact that strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia are directly linked to Hungary’s stance on Ukraine’s EU accession.

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook

Details: Szijjártó claimed that Zelenskyy had used Ukraine's Independence Day "to make blatant threats against Hungary".

He accused Ukraine of "serious attacks" on Hungary's energy security and said that "attacks on energy security should be interpreted as attacks on sovereignty".

Quote: "A war in which we have no involvement is not a legitimate explanation for violating our sovereignty. We call on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop his threats against Hungary and to stop jeopardising our energy security."

Previously: On 24 August, Zelenskyy alluded to the fact that strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia are directly linked to Hungary’s stance on Ukraine’s EU accession.

"We have always supported friendship between Ukraine and Hungary. And now the existence of Druzhba [which means 'friendship' in Ukrainian – ed.] depends on Hungary’s position," he said.

Background:

On 21 August, Zelenskyy said he had asked US President Donald Trump to try to persuade Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán not to block Ukraine’s path to EU membership.

On 22 August, Hungary was notified that the Druzhba pipeline on the Russia-Belarus border had "come under attack for the third time in a short period".

Orbán decided to write a letter to Trump in connection with Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, and Trump apparently replied that he was angry about this.

Separately, the Hungarian and Slovak foreign ministers complained to the European Commission about the strikes.

