EU confirms receiving complaint from Hungary and Slovakia over Druzhba pipeline attack

The European Commission is in contact with Slovakia and Hungary after they appealed to it following the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, calling it a threat to Russian oil supplies.

Source: European Pravda, citing a European Commission spokesperson

Details: The European Commission confirmed to European Pravda that it was aware of the temporary suspension of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary, and that it had received a letter from their authorities.

"The Commission reiterates that maintaining energy supply is paramount, and that critical infrastructure should be protected by all parties," the spokesperson added.

He also said that each EU member state must maintain at least 90 days of oil reserves and have contingency plans in place for supply disruptions.

"Hence we reiterate, as conveyed in the past few days, that there is no impact on the EU security of supply," the spokesperson concluded.

Background:

The foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary issued a complaint to the European Commission in connection with attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline which have halted supplies of Russian oil to both countries.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán decided to write a letter to US President Donald Trump about Ukraine’s attack on the Druzhba pipeline, and Trump supposedly replied that he was angry.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said after talks with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin that repairs to the Druzhba pipeline would take at least five days.

