Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart: "You don't need to tell Ukrainian president what to do or say"
Monday, 25 August 2025, 00:13
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has responded to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "stop threatening Hungary" over the situation around the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)
Quote: "I will reply in a Hungarian manner.
You don’t need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do or say, and when. He is the president of Ukraine, not Hungary.
Hungary’s energy security is in your own hands. Diversify and become independent from Russia, like the rest of Europe."
Background:
- On 21 August, Zelenskyy said he had asked US President Donald Trump to try to persuade Orbán not to block Ukraine’s path to EU membership.
- On 22 August, Hungary was notified that the Druzhba pipeline on the Russia-Belarus border had "come under attack for the third time in a short period".
- The Hungarian and Slovak foreign ministers complained to the European Commission about the strikes, and Orbán said he had written to Trump about the matter.
- On 24 August, Szijjártó called on Zelenskyy to "stop threatening Hungary" after Zelenskyy hinted at a link between strikes on the Druzhba pipeline and Hungary’s position on Ukraine’s EU accession bid.
