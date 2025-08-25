Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart: "You don't need to tell Ukrainian president what to do or say"

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has responded to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "stop threatening Hungary" over the situation around the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I will reply in a Hungarian manner.

You don’t need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do or say, and when. He is the president of Ukraine, not Hungary.

Hungary’s energy security is in your own hands. Diversify and become independent from Russia, like the rest of Europe."

