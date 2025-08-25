Russia loses 870 troops over past 24 hours
Monday, 25 August 2025, 07:37
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 870 troops killed and wounded and over 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,076,940 (+870) military personnel;
- 11,130 (+1) tanks;
- 23,175 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,946 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,472 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,211 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 53,347 (+291) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,598 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 59,672 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,948 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
