All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 870 troops over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukMonday, 25 August 2025, 07:37
Russia loses 870 troops over past 24 hours
A Ukrainian drone operator. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 870 troops killed and wounded and over 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,076,940 (+870) military personnel;
  • 11,130 (+1) tanks;
  • 23,175 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,946 (+48) artillery systems;
  • 1,472 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,211 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 53,347 (+291) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,598 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 59,672 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,948 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Russians attack Ukraine with 104 UAVs, 76 of which downed
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart: "You don't need to tell Ukrainian president what to do or say"
Hungary's foreign minister outraged by Zelenskyy's statement on Druzhba pipeline
Ukrainian forces liberate Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast – video
JD Vance hopes Russia's war against Ukraine can be ended within six months
Ukrainian journalist Khyliuk brought back from Russian captivity
All News
Russia
Ukraine hits Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast – video
Port in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on fire after drone attack
Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
12:30
Romania to deliver 23rd military aid package to Ukraine shortly
11:54
Lithuania uncovers scheme to evade sanctions on Russia: 11 detained
11:40
Zelenskyy posts letter from Polish president for Independence Day
11:31
Russians 'greeted' on Ukraine's Independence Day with video on real Russian army losses streaming on TV – UP source
11:24
Top ten richest boxers in history revealed: Usyk makes the list
10:57
Sky-high prices and petrol shortages: what's causing the Russian fuel crisis?
10:38
Norwegian PM arrives in Ukraine – photo
10:24
"Rear-view camera" found on Russian Orlan drone – photo
09:45
Oil prices react to Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy facilities
09:16
German vice chancellor arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: