Russians attack Ukraine with 104 UAVs, 76 of which downed

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 25 August 2025, 08:11
Russians attack Ukraine with 104 UAVs, 76 of which downed
Results of the Air Forceʼs work. Photo: Air Force

Russian forces have launched 104 Shahed strike drones and decoy UAVs against Ukraine since the evening of 24 August; 76 of them have been neutralised, but hits have been recorded.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "As of 08:00, air defence has shot down/jammed 76 enemy Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types in the north and east of the country. Hits by 28 UAVs were recorded at 15 locations and debris fell in four locations."

Details: The Russians launched their drones from the Russian cities of Shatalovo, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial systems and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces.

Background: On the night of 24-25 August, Russian forces launched a large-scale UAV attack on the Sumy hromada. At least 10 hits were recorded, and residential buildings caught fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Force
Russians attack Ukraine with 104 UAVs, 76 of which downed
